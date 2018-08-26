Doug Pederson Gets Snippy After Questions About Carson Wentz’s Health

Doug Pederson does not have a further update on Carson Wentz, and he’s pretty dang tired of getting asked for one.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without their franchise quarterback since Week 14 of last season with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, and he has yet to get cleared for contact. Wentz thinks it’s possible he could be ready for the Eagles’ Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but being able to get hit is an obvious next step.

With that in mind, Pederson was asked about Wentz multiple times during his press conference Sunday. Upon hearing one of the questions, Pederson paused, let out a clearly unamused laugh and offered up this:

“I don’t know how many times I can answer this question,” Pederson said, via ESPN. “When they clear him, he’ll be cleared. I’m not going to put myself in a box, I’m not going to put my quarterback in a box. I’m not going to do that. And I’m not going to go on a limb and I’m not going to say that. So either ask it a different way or otherwise you’re going to get the same answer.

“I mean, he’s getting evaluated every day, if that’s what you want,” the Eagles coach added after a follow up question. “He’s part of the rehab process. He’s getting evaluated at practice, he’s getting evaluated by the medical team, he’s getting treatment just like Jason Peters is, just like Darren Sproles is — you guys don’t ask me about those guys — Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos. Those guys are in the same boat and they are getting evaluated every day.”

You can watch it unfold here, with the exchange beginning at the 7:12 mark.

You can kind of see both sides here. On one hand, the reporters wouldn’t be doing their job if they didn’t regularly ask Pederson about Wentz, seeing as he is the franchise quarterback. But at the same time, you can understand why the Eagles boss is annoyed with constantly having to give the same status update.

Props to the brave reporter who asks Pederson for a Wentz update next time around.

