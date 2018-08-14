Duke’s Zion Williamson Dunks From Free-Throw Line With Startling Ease

Zion Williamson is living proof times really have changed.

Whereas once NBA superstars were the people who could dunk from the free-throw line, youngsters like the incoming Duke Blue Devils freshman are doing it nowadays. Williamson did just that Tuesday in Toronto, Canada, and Duke shared a video of his latest feat, which wowed onlookers.

Williamson, 18, stands 6’7″ and weighs 285 lbs. His ability to dunk from the free-throw line at that size is a testament to his otherworldly athleticism.

High-school basketball enthusiasts have known for some time what college-basketball fans soon will learn: Williamson is a highlight reel unto himself.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images