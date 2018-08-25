Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Do You Like Players Nicknames On Jerseys?

The Major League Baseball Players’ Weekend provides a unique opportunity for players to showcase a nickname on their back of their jersey as opposed to their last name.

While some are obvious, others may need some explaining, but regardless, it allows the team to add a little personality to their uniforms for the weekend.

In Friday’s Dunkin’ poll, we asked fans if they like the idea of putting nicknames on the back of jerseys for the weekend. To see the near-even results, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images