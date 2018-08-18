Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Do You Think Teams Should Use “Opener” Pitcher To Start Game?

The Tampa Bay Rays have turned Major League Baseball on its head by going much of the year with an “opener” as opposed to a starting pitcher.

Tampa Bay has a couple legitimate starting pitchers in its rotation, and the other times they utilize a bullpen game which starts with a middle reliever working an inning or two as “the opener.”

We asked fans what they thought of the idea in this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question. To see how they answered, check out the pretty one-sided results in the video above.

