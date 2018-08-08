Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Is Sweep Of Yankees Or AL East Lead More Satisfying?

The Boston Red Sox whipped the New York Yankees this past weekend at Fenway Park, finishing off a four-game sweep in dramatic fashion, courtesy of an Andrew Benintendi walk-off single.

With the Sox busting out the brooms against their rival, Boston grew its lead in the American League East to 9 1/2 games. The Yankees knocked it down to nine games Monday when the Red Sox were off.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts Poll, fans were asked if the sweep or the division lead is more satisfying?

