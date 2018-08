There’s an interesting race for the home run crown brewing in the American League.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez entered Tuesday with the lead at 38, while Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez trails narrowly with 37.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked viewers who would finish the campaign with more dingers: Martinez or Ramirez? To see how fans voted, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports