EA Sports Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick ‘Madden 19’ Song Snub

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

EA Sports admits enforcing its rules too broadly.

The video-game publisher apologized Thursday night via Twitter for editing Colin Kaepernick’s name out of the lyrics to a song that features in “Madden NFL 19.” A Twitter spotted the omission of Kaepernick’s name from Big Sean’s verse in “Big Bank” by YG, and EA came has come under fire from the artists and parts of the general public for doing so.

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!✊🏾 https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

EA claims in its apology the Kaepernick omission was a misunderstanding of their license agreement.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, radio host Nessa Diab, pointed out Thursday EA omitted his name from a song in Madden 18, too.

TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS ⁦@EASPORTS⁩ ⁦@EAMaddenNFL⁩ scrubbed Colin Kaepernick’s name from songs. Don’t try to LIE to us and say this is a “mistake.” YOU DID IT TWICE. Just tell us if the @nfl told you to do it. Don’t lie this time. https://t.co/dvpfOF3EOF — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 3, 2018

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 and isn’t on a roster ahead of this season. He’s suing the NFL’s owners for collusion, claiming they’re keeping him out of the league because of his social activism, which includes protesting against police violence and racial and economic inequality by kneeling prior to games during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

EA will release Madden ’19 to the general public Aug. 10.