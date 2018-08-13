Eagles’ Lane Jonson Eager For Super Bowl Rematch With Patriots: ‘It’s Time’

Lane Johnson, for some weird reason, still is obsessed with the New England Patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle has bad-mouthed the Pats since his team beat Bill Belichick and Co. in Super Bowl 52. Most notably: he called New England a “fear-based organization” and ripped its “arrogant” head coach.

So, it should come as no surprise that Johnson is hyped for teams’ rematch Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m ready,” Johnson told Philadelphia’ KYW NewsRadio on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting on this ever since the Super Bowl was over with. It’s time.”

It’s probably fair to expect that Patriots defenders will trash-talk Johnson and be extra physical with him when they have the opportunity. Johnson will carry no fear into the rematch, though.

“They know who I am on film,” Johnson said. “They know who we are on film. We’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Dude, no one knew who you were before you started saying stupid stuff. But hey, whatever makes you feel important.

Of course, the fact the two teams will meet in a preseason matchup suppresses the game of some of its intensity. Let’s just hope the Patriots and the Eagles are on a collision course for Super Bowl 53.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images