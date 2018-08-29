Eduardo Nunez Breaks Down Red Sox’s Dramatic Walk-Off Win Vs. Marlins

The Boston Red Sox needed a win Tuesday night, and while they might not have deserved the W, they got it thanks to a touch of good luck.

After blowing leads in both the eighth and ninth inning, the Sox were in danger of heading into extra innings against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park when Eduardo Nunez came to the plate with runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the ninth.

The Red Sox third baseman hit a chopper to short that appeared destined to be an inning-ending double play, but Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle spiked the throw to first. The ball skipped past first baseman Miguel Rojas, allowing J.D. Martinez to race home, giving the Sox an 8-7 walk-off win.

After the game, Nunez spoke with NESN’s Guerin Austin about the wild ending.

