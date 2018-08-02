Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Alex Cora Reveals Next Step For Red Sox Pitcher

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

The news keeps getting better and better for Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, who’s been sidelined since July 15 with ligament damage in his ankle, appears to be getting closer to a return to the mound.

Before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees, Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on the southpaw, who will throw his first bullpen session since landing on the disabled list.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We’re going through every step. He looks great. From what I saw that Sunday to–, I told him the only thing he needs now is a pedicure. Throwing a bullpen Sunday is a huge step. Let’s see how that goes and we’ll go from there.”

Getting the left-hander back into the rotation would be a big boost for Boston, seeing as Rodriguez was 11-3 on the season with a 3.44 ERA before he got injured.

While there’s still no timetable on a return, throwing a bullpen certainly is a good sign, especially after the major concern surrounding the injury when it initially occurred.