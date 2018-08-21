Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Red Sox Southpaw Sharp In Rehab Start Monday

Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be progressing quite nicely.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is working his way back from an injury that caused ligament damage in his ankle during a collision at first base July 14.

Rodriguez has been making progress over the past month-plus, and it appears that translated to live pitching, as well. The 25-year-old took part in a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Monday and did a fine job, both in terms of result and pitch effectiveness.

The southpaw logged four innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight. He threw 63 pitches, 39 of which went for strikes.

He pitched 1-2-3 frames in the first and second, posting a pair of strikeouts in both stanzas. Rodriguez surrendered a leadoff walk in the third, but retired the next three batters, striking out one, immediately afterward.

After recording a strikeout to begin the fourth, he issued a full-count walk before allowing a double. He responded well though, striking out the next two hitters. The final punch outs marked the end of his night.

Reports from the voice of the Sea Dogs, Mike Antonellis, appear to point toward Rodriguez’s velocity and pitch mix looking pretty good.

Took Eduardo Rodriguez just 11 pitches (9 strikes) for a perfect first. Hit 94 on the stadium gun. Both strikeouts on the cutter. — Mike Antonellis (@seadogsradio) August 20, 2018

Rodriguez used the change-up in the second inning. Looks very sharp tonight. https://t.co/4MGU3JBwrx — Mike Antonellis (@seadogsradio) August 20, 2018

Great stuff tonight by Rodriguez. Mixing in all his pitches. https://t.co/lp3A4Kamjn — Mike Antonellis (@seadogsradio) August 20, 2018

Looks like the end of the night for Rodriguez who was sensational. https://t.co/5tclkQK52A — Mike Antonellis (@seadogsradio) August 21, 2018

What’s next for Rodriguez remains to be seen, but whatever the next step is, Monday was a positive day for him and the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images