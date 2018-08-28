Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Southpaw To Start For Red Sox On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox are about to get a key member of their starting rotation back.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and will start that night against the Chicago White Sox, Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday afternoon. Rodriguez has been on the disabled list since mid-July after a collision at first base July 14 caused him to suffer ligament damage in his ankle.

The 25-year-old left-hander has been a reliable starter in the back half of the rotation, boasting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA in 19 starts with Boston this season. He made two rehab starts with Double-A Portland, including one just Monday night, and in both outings he was sharp. Over eight innings of work with the Sea Dogs, he allowed three hits with four walks and 14 strikeouts.

Rodriguez’s reinsertion into the rotation is a much needed one for a Sox team that is missing fellow starters Chris Sale (shoulder inflammation) and Steven Wright (knee inflammation). Both those pitchers are trending well also, as Wright will make a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Pawtucket, and Cora noted Sale will be back at some point in September.

