Eli Manning Fires Back At Jalen Ramsey After Jaguars Star Slams QB

Jalen Ramsey blasted a number of NFL quarterbacks in a recent interview with GQ, among them two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

But criticism only matters if the person respects who it’s coming from — or at least knows who they are.

The New York Giants quarterback was asked about Ramsey saying that his success was due to the greatness of Odell Beckham Jr. and not his own talents, and the 37-year-old responded with a barb of his own.

Eli Manning says “no comment” when asked about Jalen Ramsey’s criticism. Then, under his breath, Manning added “Who?” and smiled. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 15, 2018

Shots fired.

Coincidentally, Manning might get to know Ramsey quite well in a few weeks. The Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars open the season against each other Sept. 9 at the Meadowlands.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images