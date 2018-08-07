Eric Decker Sees Plenty Of Similarities Between Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

FOXBORO, Mass. — Eric Decker already has had the opportunity to play with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, he’ll get a chance to catch passes from another.

Decker, who played two seasons with Peyton Manning in Denver, became Tom Brady’s newest offensive weapon when he signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots last week.

“(Brady is) one of the best, if not the best,” the 31-year-old wide receiver said Tuesday after his second practice at Patriots training camp. “Just the way he goes about his business. (Pays attention to) detail, takes care of himself on the field, detail-oriented, commands in the huddle, pushes people, keeps you accountable — things that you want in a leader.

“It’s been fun to be his teammate these last few days and kind of learn how he carries himself as a player and things that I can take and help myself.”

All of those qualities were ones Decker previously saw in Manning, his teammate with the Broncos in 2012 and 2013.

Though Manning was a shell of his former self by the time he retired following the 2015 season, he still was an elite signal-caller during his time with Decker, earning back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections and NFL MVP honors in 2013. Those also were Decker’s two most productive seasons as a pro: He caught 85 passes for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2012 and 87 for 1,288 and 11 scores in 2013.

In New England, he’ll team up with a QB in Brady who’s coming off an MVP season and shows no signs of slowing down at age 41.

“I mean, these guys (Brady and Manning) have played a lot of football, and they understand how to win, what the formula is,” Decker said. “Peyton’s the same way. I took a lot of just the habits, you know how he came to work, how he took care of himself physically, the way he watched tape, the way he practiced, the extra work he put in. Those things that translate over to Sunday, and I believe Tom’s the same way just being around him the last few days.

“That’s something that as a receiver, as just a teammate that you love seeing from that position because that’s who’s going to carry you and you just kind of follow in his lead and do what suits best for the team.”

Decker’s decision to sign with the Patriots reunited him with former Broncos head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom he called “probably the smartest football coach I think I’ve had in my career.” McDaniels drafted Decker in 2010 but was fired before Manning arrived two years later.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images