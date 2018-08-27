Eric Decker’s Brief Patriots Tenure Evokes Reggie Wayne Memories

It’s become an annual tradition in New England: A veteran wide receiver joins the Patriots in the spring or summer, sticks around for a few weeks or months, fails to make the team and subsequently retires.

That was the case with Reggie Wayne in 2015, Nate Washington in 2016, Andrew Hawkins in 2017 and, most recently, Eric Decker, who announced his retirement Sunday in an Instagram post.

As the Patriots prepare for their preseason finale this Thursday night against the New York Giants, let’s take a quick look back at those wideouts’ short-lived stays in Foxboro.

Reggie Wayne

Preseason games with Patriots: two

Stats: Two catches, 24 yards

Remember the Reggie Wayne era? It lasted all of 12 days.

A former star for the hated Indianapolis Colts, Wayne signed with the Patriots on Aug. 24, 2015, played in the final two preseason games and then asked for and was granted his release Sept. 5.

The 2015 preseason finale — a brutally dull 12-9 loss to the New York Giants which nearly every Patriots player of consequence sat out — proved to be Wayne’s final game as a pro. He was targeted 10 times by third-string quarterback Ryan Lindley but finished with just two catches.

Wayne, who later denied a report that he wanted out because playing in New England was “not fun,” pocketed a whopping $450,000 during his brief Patriots tenure.

Nate Washington

Preseason games with Patriots: Two

Stats: One catch, 8 yards

Washington had surpassed 600 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons before joining the Patriots in March 2016, but he didn’t last long in New England.

After an illness kept him off the practice field early in training camp, the then-32-year-old was just targeted just once in 36 preseason snaps, including none with the first-team offense in the second game. He was cut a few days later and never played again.

Andrew Hawkins

Preseason games with Patriots: Zero

Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola.

That was the Patriots’ depth chart at wide receiver last May when Hawkins made the ambitious decision to sign with New England, turning down more lucrative offers elsewhere to do so. He was a Patriot for two months and one day, announcing his retirement on the eve of training camp last July.

Hawkins poked fun at his time in New England after Decker’s announcement.

"May our times as Patriot pass catchers never be forgotten." – Andrew Hawkins Patriots WR 2017 – not much later in 2017 https://t.co/nqwEzL9LdF — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) August 26, 2018

Eric Decker

Preseason games with Patriots: Three

Stats: Two catches, 12 yards

Decker, whose eight-year NFL career included four 1,000-yard seasons, signed with the Patriots early in training camp but never caught on despite having previous experience in Josh McDaniels’ offense. The 31-year-old repeatedly dropped passes in practice and struggled in his three preseason appearances, which included another particularly egregious drop.

The writing was on the wall for Decker after he didn’t play a single snap with Tom Brady and the starting offense in last Thursday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images