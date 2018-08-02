Eric Mangini Explains What Makes Bill Belichick ‘Different Than Other Coaches’

Bill Belichick is a coaching mastermind, that much is clear.

The longtime head coach has amassed unprecedented success over the course of his nearly two decades with the New England Patriots, including five Super Bowl championships.

While the NFL, of course, has seen a number of elite coaches in its history, one could make the argument that Belichick is the best to ever do it. That begs the question: What makes Belichick so damn good?

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Eric Mangini, who was on Belichick’s staff for five seasons in New England, explained what makes his former boss “different than other coaches.”

Belichick certainly has a sharp attention to detail, which seemingly always gives the Patriots an immediate upper hand in basically every game they play. And with New England poised for another strong season in the upcoming campaign, Belichick will have a great opportunity to add to his already ridiculous résumé.

