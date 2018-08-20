ESPN Predicts Which Patriot Is Poised For Breakout Season In 2018

The New England Patriots have plenty of youngsters and new faces on their roster, and all of them will be vying for the chance to prove their worth to the organization and have a big year in 2018.

As such, ESPN took a stab at the Pats player most likely to have a breakout season.

They landed on Jacob Hollister, a second-year tight end. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss explained the logic.

“Having made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Hollister played 87 offensive snaps and was inactive for the Super Bowl, but he’s put himself in position for a larger role this year by having a solid offseason,” Reiss wrote. “Couple that with a shaky receiver depth chart and the former Wyoming standout is primed to see more action and more footballs thrown in his direction. He’s shown a knack for catching the ball in tight spots.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both have raved about the Wyoming product, with Belichick even going as far as saying he has “a great future.” And like Reiss mentions, now is as good a time as ever for him to become a permanent offensive fixture.

Hollister is in an ideal circumstance, as he gets to learn from Rob Gronkowski, and should he become the second tight end, he’ll benefit from much of the defensive attention getting placed upon the Pats star tight end.

Of course, he first has to make the roster out of camp, but it’s clear Hollister certainly is making quite an impression in Year 2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images