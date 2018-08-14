ESPN Tweet About Patriots Bed Donations Sparks Predictable Deflategate Jokes

The New England Patriots just can’t win — five Super Bowl championships not withstanding.

The Patriots on Monday partnered with Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to donate 200 beds to in-need children from Lynn and Salem, Mass. It was a kind, thoughtful gesture, as well as one that was seemingly hater-proof.

Except, of course, there is virtually nothing that will silence Patriots haters.

Here’s a video of the heartwarming moment at Gillette Stadium:

The @Patriots donated 200 beds for 200 kids in need. pic.twitter.com/6bz0uyE9n0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 13, 2018

Yeah, you probably know where this is going. Cue the Deflategate jokes:

All of them are air mattresses that slowly deflate throughout the night — Lee (@lperry33) August 14, 2018

Glad they didn’t give these kids air mattresses…… — jmutter31 (@jmutter31) August 14, 2018

Hopefully they don't Deflate on these poor children 😂😂😂 — Da Real£st ™ (@SLickDaRealest) August 14, 2018

How many of these were ‘air’ mattresses, @MattJohnson_1? — RAdickey (@joeydirtbags) August 14, 2018

Were they air mattresses? Cause they might deflate if so… Lol. 😂😂😂 — Mark Pipkins, Jr. (@mlpipkinsjr) August 14, 2018

Good thing they weren’t air mattresses — Gabe Rivers (@gaberivers11) August 14, 2018

Were they deflated ? — AJ Truitt (@num1broncofan18) August 14, 2018

Did the kids have to finish blowing them up? — Jordan (@JvclassicJordan) August 13, 2018

It’s not bouncy because the air is already out 😂 — jim (@jim12345678967) August 14, 2018

Good thing they aren't air mattresses otherwise they would be a little deflated…. I'll see myself out — Action Jackson💪 (@jjackson0930) August 13, 2018

There even was an apparent PED joke mixed in with the deluge of “air mattress” quips:

Send those beds to the TB12 performance center…. Alex Guerrero will turn those twin sized beds into king sized beds in no time!!! — James Zeller (@jjzeller3) August 14, 2018

Patriots fans understandably are sick and tired of all the “cheating” jokes directed at the franchise. Frankly, however, the Patriots brought this nonsense onto themselves.

Perhaps a sixth Lombardi Trophy finally will make it all stop.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images