ESPN Tweet About Patriots Bed Donations Sparks Predictable Deflategate Jokes

by on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 11:00AM
The New England Patriots just can’t win — five Super Bowl championships not withstanding.

The Patriots on Monday partnered with Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to donate 200 beds to in-need children from Lynn and Salem, Mass. It was a kind, thoughtful gesture, as well as one that was seemingly hater-proof.

Except, of course, there is virtually nothing that will silence Patriots haters.

Here’s a video of the heartwarming moment at Gillette Stadium:

Yeah, you probably know where this is going. Cue the Deflategate jokes:

There even was an apparent PED joke mixed in with the deluge of “air mattress” quips:

Patriots fans understandably are sick and tired of all the “cheating” jokes directed at the franchise. Frankly, however, the Patriots brought this nonsense onto themselves.

Perhaps a sixth Lombardi Trophy finally will make it all stop.

