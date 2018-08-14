ESPN Tweet About Patriots Bed Donations Sparks Predictable Deflategate Jokes

The New England Patriots just can’t win — five Super Bowl championships not withstanding.
The Patriots on Monday partnered with Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to donate 200 beds to in-need children from Lynn and Salem, Mass. It was a kind, thoughtful gesture, as well as one that was seemingly hater-proof.
Except, of course, there is virtually nothing that will silence Patriots haters.
Here’s a video of the heartwarming moment at Gillette Stadium:
Yeah, you probably know where this is going. Cue the Deflategate jokes:
There even was an apparent PED joke mixed in with the deluge of “air mattress” quips:
Patriots fans understandably are sick and tired of all the “cheating” jokes directed at the franchise. Frankly, however, the Patriots brought this nonsense onto themselves.
Perhaps a sixth Lombardi Trophy finally will make it all stop.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
