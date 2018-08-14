ESPN’s ‘Mount Puckmore’ Picks Four Players Who Define Bruins’ History

Ah, Mount Rushmore: Not only is it one of the United States’ most amazing landmarks. It’s also the basis for sports arguments that span generations.

We all know who resides on the real Mount Rushmore — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt — but sports Mount Rushmores are subjective in nature. Figuring out which athletes should be considered the faces of a specific sport, franchise, position, era, etc., can be a task that fuels a heavy dose of debate.

ESPN decided to construct a “Mount Puckmore” for each of the 31 NHL organizations, focusing on which four players define each team’s history. Players were the only ones considered, as coaches and general managers were listed separately for each club.

“Again, we’re looking for players synonymous with their teams, ones who define specific eras for the franchises and without whom the total picture of that organization’s story can’t be properly framed,” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski wrote in explaining the parameters of the exercise.

So, with that said, who should be on the Boston Bruins’ “Mount Puckmore?”

Well, ESPN gave nods to Patrice Bergeron (2003-present), Ray Bourque (1979-2000), Bobby Orr (1966-76) and Milt Schmidt (1936-55).

Here’s the explanation:

When your franchise has produced two of the greatest defensemen to ever lace up the skates, the focus quickly shifts to the players on the other side of the mountain. Few players have meant more to their franchises than Schmidt has for the Bruins, as a player and later an executive, so he makes the cut.

It’s that last spot that’s vexing: There’s Bucyk, the franchise leader in goals (545) and Espo, whose brief tenure with the team produced an astounding 1.62 points per game. But as a representative of the modern era’s championship teams, and as a player who will go down as one of the greatest defensemen centermen of all time, we’re comfortable with Bergeron here. (Also, Brad Marchand threatened to lick us on the forehead if we didn’t select his linemate.)

ESPN chose Art Ross (1925-45) as the Bruins’ “Mount Puckmore” coach and Harry Sinden (1972-2000) as Boston’s “Mount Puckmore” general manager.

John Bucyk (1957-78), Zdeno Chara (2006-present), Phil Esposito (1967-75), Rick Middleton (1976-88), Cam Neely (1986-96), Terry O’Reilly (1972-85), Tiny Thompson (1928-39) and Eddie Shore (1926-1940) were listed as potential replacements for the Bruins’ “Mount Puckmore” squad.

What do you think, B’s fans?

