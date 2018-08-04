ESPN’s NBA Predictions Have Pretty Modest Expectations For Celtics In 2018-19

The expectations for the Boston Celtics are sky-high entering the upcoming season, especially with Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving set to return at full health.

But will it be enough for them to finish first in the Eastern Conference? Maybe not.

ESPN took their best shot at predicting how win totals for all 30 NBA teams will shake out, and in addition to some fairly modest expectations for the C’s, they also have them playing second fiddle in the conference to the now-Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors.

Using mostly math to come up with the win totals, Kevin Pelton pegged the Celtics at 53.2 wins, trailing Toronto’s 55.1 victories.

Here’s his explanation for Boston:

“Given that Boston won 55 games with Gordon Hayward limited to five minutes total and Kyrie Irving missing 22 games last season, winning just 53 this season would probably be considered a disappointment,” Pelton wrote. “Part of the issue is that the Celtics’ point differential was more consistent with a 51-win team, meaning they start at a slightly lower baseline. Projections for Hayward and Al Horford are also conservative, giving Boston room to outperform them.”

Indeed, many believe based on eye test alone that the Celtics could win in the upper fifties, if not more, especially given a chunk of the conference is an absolute disaster.

But that’s why they play the games, so if nothing else a prediction that the Celtics actually would regress this season likely is nothing more than bulletin board material for Boston.

