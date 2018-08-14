ESPN’s ‘Summer Forecast’ Has Pretty High Expectations For Celtics In 2018-19

Expectations are sky-high for the Boston Celtics entering the upcoming season, and it appears some NBA Insiders agree that the C’s are destined for big things.

ESPN released its “Summer Forecast,” which hits on early predictions for a number of different things pertaining to the looming season. In Monday’s edition, they tackled potential conference and NBA champions.

Not only did the forecast have the Celtics as the consensus favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, but it also pegged them with the second-highest likelihood to win it all.

Here is Royce Young’s explanation for why the C’s — who received 84.9 percent of the first-place votes — could be the East’s best.

“With LeBron leaving the East, the Celtics are officially the presumptive kings of the conference. They’ve had as good of an offseason as anyone else in the league without making any major moves, because they’ll add back a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to a blossoming roster that was good enough to play in the conference finals last season.

Their biggest question is one of those good-problem kinds of things: How do all the pieces fit together? But they already have a quality solution in place: Brad Stevens”

The Golden State Warriors received 100-percent of the first place votes to win the NBA championship, but the C’s were the best of the rest.

Here’s why Young and ESPN think Boston could be a threat in the in June next season.

“If the Celtics’ young players can continue to progress while fitting in with their returning All-Star talent, Boston has a roster that is as close to the Warriors’ as anyone in the league. A trio of Al Horford, Irving and Hayward is eyebrow-raising on its own. But with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, it’s extra intriguing.

Nobody is calling the Celtics a superteam yet, but after 82 games, they might start sneaking into the category. They’re heavy favorites in the East, but they also carry the torch as the team with the apparent best chance to dethrone the Warriors in a seven-game series.”

Predictions aside, the upcoming season should be a fun one for the Celtics and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images