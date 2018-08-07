Even Bill Belichick Is Blown Away By Red Sox’s Remarkable Success

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has caught Red Sox fever.

Two days after attending Boston’s wild 10-inning victory over the New York Yankees as a guest of Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the New England Patriots coach had high praise for Dombrowski’s club.

“Dave’s done a great job — doing a great job,” Belichick said before Tuesday’s training camp practice. “What a game that was Sunday. What a team they have. I marvel at the way they compete, how consistent they’ve been, how many people have contributed, just the overall organization.

“Tony (LaRussa, Dombrowski’s special assistant), (manager Alex Cora), their scouting staff — we have a good relationship with those people, and they’ve been great to us. They provided us with a great experience in June for our football team.”

(Belichick, a longtime friend of LaRussa’s, took the Patriots on a field trip to Fenway Park during the final week of spring practice.)

Sunday’s win, which featured a three-run Red Sox rally in the bottom of the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman and a game-winning RBI single by Andrew Benintendi in the 10th, capped an emphatic four-game sweep of the Yankees, increasing Boston’s lead in the American League East to 9 1/2 games.

The Red Sox won division titles in 2016 and 2017 but haven’t advanced past the American League Division Series since winning the World Series in 2013. They currently are on pace for 113 wins, which would be just three shy of the major league record set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

“I wish the Red Sox nothing but the best,” Belichick said, “not that they need any help from me. They seem to be doing just fine.”

