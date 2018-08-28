Ex-Michigan QB Had Great First Impression Of ‘Surfer Dude’ Tom Brady

Brian Griese certainly has a unique perspective on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Griese, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL and played with Brady at the University of Michigan in 1996 and 1997, recently appeared on Adam Schefter’s podcast. And at one point during the discussion, the former NFL QB shared what he first thought of the man who would go on to be the one of the greatest players in NFL history.

“When I first met Tom, he had long hair to his shoulders and he had just come from California,” Griese said. “All of us in the locker room thought he was a going to be this surfer dude.”

Griese admitted he and his Wolverines teammates expected Brady would be “chill” and “laid back.” Brady quickly proved everyone wrong, however.

“He came in with the work ethic that you see today,” Griese told Schefter. “Tommy just came in, and he was methodical. … “He would take the script, he and Scot Loeffler, and they would run through the entire practice together. Tommy would grab a couple freshmen receivers, and they would go through every play, every adjustment, and every blitz. They’d be out there for an hour after everybody else was gone off the field.

“I had gone in and taken a shower, done a couple of interviews. I’m leaving, and there’s Tommy out on the field running through the whole script. There was no question in anybody’s mind, I don’t think, pretty early on that Tommy was going to be a success.”

Brady, of course, went on to have more success than anyone who ever has played the quarterback position. And at 41 years old, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer continues to defy the odds and subvert expectations.

Furthermore, he’s proven to be anything but “chill” and “laid back.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images