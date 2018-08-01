Ex-NFL Star Signs To Fight In World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation

Shawne Merriman’s “Lights Out” nickname never felt more appropriate.

The former NFL linebacker has signed a deal with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation, according to a press release Wednesday. He is scheduled to fight at the promotion’s inaugural event, “Rise of the Titans,” which will air on worldwide pay-per-view this fall.

Merriman played eight seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2012. He earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three seasons with the San Diego Chargers after being selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and finished his career with 45.5 sacks.

It’s unclear at this point who Merriman will fight in his upcoming heavyweight showdown, but it’ll be interesting to see how his physicality on the football field translates in the ring.

“This is really exciting for me,” Merriman said, per the press release. “It’s a real privilege and honor for me to come out and fight. Thank you to everyone at the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation for your support. It’s time for Lights Out!”

A promotion called Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted the first state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing event in United States history in Cheyenne, Wyoming in June. The WBKFF “Rise of the Titans” PPV is scheduled to take place at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images