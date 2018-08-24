Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Once Ripped Robert Kraft For Donald Trump Support

President Donald Trump has made life difficult for the NFL, especially its owners, since he decided to make national anthem protests a focus of his ire last September.

Ever since Trump’s initial tirade, the NFL has been caught in between a rock and a hard place when trying to decide how to handle an issue that was almost dead before the president’s outburst.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s friendship with Trump has been well-documented, and he once believed that it was in the best interest of the league to have Trump’s ear even if he didn’t make their life easy.

That apparently didn’t sit well with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. In New York Times reporter Mark Leibovich’s new book “Big Game, The NFL In Dangerous Times,” Blank recounted a time that he ripped his good friend Kraft for his support of Trump.

Via NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

“I said, ‘You f*****, you’ve given him a lot of money,’ “ Blank told Kraft. “You have influence and spend time with him,’ “ Blank persisted. “ ‘ Robert, there are things he’s saying and doing that are not great for this country. And the smartest people in the world today, you know they’re viewing him as a four-year mistake.’ ”

Blank’s words didn’t appear to do much, as the league still is locked in a dilemma between submitting to Trump and allowing its players their right to peacefully protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Kraft, to his credit, issued a strong rebuke of Trump after his initial criticism of the league, but that did little to help the NFL’s problem.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images