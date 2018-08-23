Fantasy Football 2018: NESN ‘Expert’ 12-Team Mock Draft Results, Analysis

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Such is the case with fantasy football mock drafts. Not sure which running back to draft with that first-round pick? Still wondering when you should take a quarterback? Why not just see what other people did?!
Mock drafts are an essential draft prep tool: You can digest all the rankings and cheat sheets you want — may we suggest our own? — but not everyone follows your Top 300 to a tee, so mock drafts allow you to prepare for that inevitable New England Patriots fan who drafts Tom Brady way too early.
That’s why we gathered 12 of the finest fantasy football players in the land — aka whoever was free in the NESN newsroom Wednesday night — to participate in our very own mock draft.
Here was the layout: 15 rounds, snake draft, standard starting lineup — one quarterback, two wide receivers, two running backs, one FLEX, one tight end, one kicker, one defense — and standard scoring with 0.5 points per reception. (Quick aside: For those engaged in the great PPR debate, 0.5-point PPR is the way to go.)
Here was the draft order:
1. Marc DiBenedetto
2. Michaela Vernava
3. Adam London
4. Ben Watanabe
5. Kelly Romano
6. Andre Khatchaturian
7. Nick Goss
8. Darren Hartwell
9. Rachel Holt
10. Mike Cole
11. Logan Mullen
12. Josh Schrock
Finally … to the picks!
Round 1
1. Marc — Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
2. Michaela — Le’Veon Bell, RB, PIT
3. Adam — Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
4. Ben — David Johnson, RB, ARI
5. Kelly — Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
6. Andre — Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
7. Nick — Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
8. Darren — Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
9. Rachel — DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
10. Mike — Julio Jones, WR, ATL
11. Logan — Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG
12. Josh — Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
Analysis: There’s always an irrational actor, folks. Nick went rogue and took a QB with the No. 7 pick, allowing studs like Hopkins and Jones to slide near the end of the round.
Round 2
13. Josh — Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
14. Logan — Davante Adams, WR, GB
15. Mike — Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX
16. Rachel — Michael Thomas, WR, NO
17. Darren — Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
18. Nick — Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
19. Andre — A.J. Green, WR, CIN
20. Kelly — Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
21. Ben — Mike Evans, WR, TB
22. Adam — Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
23. Michaela — Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
24. Marc — Travis Kelce, TE, KC
Analysis: Fitzgerald at No. 20 is … aggressive. Thielen at No. 22 also might be a stretch for Adam, who apparently is a fan of his first name. Andre did well to get Green at No. 19; he may regress this year, but he’s still a top-10 wideout in our book.
Round 3
25. Marc — Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
26. Michaela — T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
27. Adam — Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
28. Ben — Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
29. Kelly — Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
30. Andre — Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
31. Nick — Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
32. Darren — Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
33. Rachel — Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
34. Mike — LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
35. Logan — Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
36. Josh — Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
Analysis: Adam redeemed himself by getting nice value for McCaffrey at No. 27 — especially in a (half) points-per-reception league. Josh also apparently loves his own name … that’s the only way we can justify him taking Gordon, who hasn’t even reported to the Browns yet, in the third round.
Round 4
37. Josh — Tom Brady, QB, NE
38. Logan — Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
39. Mike — Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
40. Rachel — Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
41. Darren — Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
42. Nick — JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
43. Andre — Cam Newton, QB, CAR
44. Kelly — Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
45. Ben — Golden Tate, WR, DET
46. Adam — Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
47. Michaela — Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
48. Marc — Alex Collins, RB, BAL
Analysis: You didn’t think Brady would last 40 picks in a New England Sports Network draft, did you? Josh started an early run on QBs, with four already off the board after four rounds.
Round 5
49. Marc — Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI
50. Michaela — Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
51. Adam — Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
52. Ben — Evan Engram, TE, NYG
53. Kelly — Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
54. Andre — Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
55. Nick — Corey Davis, WR, TEN
56. Darren — Drew Brees, QB, NO
57. Rachel — Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
58. Mike — Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET
59. Logan — Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
60. Josh — Chris Hogan, WR, NE
Analysis: Freeman is a trendy sleeper pick, so if you want him, you’ll probably need to use a fourth- or fifth-round pick. Either Adam or Kelly will regret using a fifth-rounder on a backup Titans running back … right now, our money’s on Kelly.
Round 6
61. Josh — Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
62. Logan — Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
63. Mike — Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
64. Rachel — Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
65. Darren — Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF
66. Nick — Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
67. Andre — Mark Ingram, RB, NO
68. Kelly — Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
69. Ben — Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
70. Adam — Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
71. Michaela — Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
72. Marc — Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
Analysis: I’m really high on Goodwin in San Fran this year. Did I reach for him a bit? Yeah, probably. Then again, Nick dropped an expletive right after I picked him, so I stand by it.
Round 7
73. Marc — Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
74. Michaela — Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
75. Adam — Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
76. Ben — Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
77. Kelly — Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
78. Andre — Trey Burton, TE, CHI
79. Nick — Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
80. Darren — Will Fuller V, WR, HOU
81. Rachel — Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
82. Mike — Robert Woods, WR, LAR
83. Logan — Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
84. Josh — Ronald Jones II, RB, TB
Analysis: The 70s and 80s is about when you can expect the mid-tier tight ends to go off the board, as happened here. Garoppolo going higher than his ADP (mid-90s) also isn’t surprising.
Round 8
85. Josh — Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
86. Logan — Sony Michel, RB, NE
87. Mike — Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
88. Rachel — Jaguars D/ST
89. Darren — Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
90. Nick — Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
91. Andre — Vikings D/ST
92. Kelly — Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
93. Ben — Rams D/ST
94. Adam — Chris Carson, RB, SEA
95. Michaela — Eagles D/ST
96. Marc — Jordy Nelson, WR, OAK
Analysis: Fact: Someone will always jump the gun on a defense, and the rest of the league will panic and follow suit. Rachel was our trendsetter here, with four defenses going off the board in a span of eight picks.
Round 9
97. Marc — C.J. Anderson, RB, CAR
98. Michaela — Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
99. Adam — Julian Edelman, WR, NE
100. Ben — Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
101. Kelly — Texans D/ST
102. Andre — Justin Tucker, K, BAL
103. Nick — Chargers D/ST
104. Darren — David Njoku, TE, CLE
105. Rachel — Matt Bryant, K, ATL
106. Mike — Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
107. Logan — Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
108. Josh — Mike Williams, WR, LAC
Analysis: Things started to get a little out of hand here. Michaela may or may not have auto-drafted a kicker, prompting three others to take a kicker in Round 9. Adam, meanwhile, is convinced Edelman is “the steal of the draft.”
Round 10
109. Josh — Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
110. Logan — Dez Bryant, WR, FA
111. Mike — Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
112. Rachel — Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
113. Darren — Aaron Jones, RB, GB
114. Nick — Randall Cobb, WR, GB
115. Andre — Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
116. Kelly — Andrew Luck, QB, IND
117. Ben — Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI
118. Adam — Jack Doyle, TE, IND
119. Michaela — Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
120. Marc — Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
Analysis: Logan was “that person” who used a legit draft pick on the unemployed Dez Bryant. Don’t be that person. Nick to no one in particular after his selection: “Randall Cobb is still pretty good, right?”
Round 11
121. Marc — Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
122. Michaela — Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
123. Adam — Jared Goff, QB, LAR
124. Ben — Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
125. Kelly — D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
126. Andre — George Kittle, TE, SF
127. Nick — Dan Bailey, K, DAL
128. Darren — Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
129. Rachel — O.J. Howard, TE, TB
130. Mike — Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
131. Logan — Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
132. Josh — Marlon Mack, RB, IND
Analysis: I’m not a big fan of Benjamin, but getting him at No. 130 is pretty solid value for Mike. Kittle’s shoulder injury may scare off some people, but it’s looking like he should be ready for Week 1, in which case that’s a shrewd pick by Andre.
Round 12
133. Josh — Broncos D/ST
134. Logan — Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
135. Mike — Saints D/ST
136. Rachel — Alex Smith, QB, WAS
137. Darren — Cameron Meredith, WR, NO
138. Nick — James White, RB, NE
139. Andre — Peyton Barber, RB, TB
140. Kelly — Wil Lutz, K, NO
141. Ben — Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
142. Adam — Derek Carr, QB, OAK
143. Michaela — Cameron Brate, TE, TB
144. Marc — Ravens D/ST
Analysis: Sorry, Adam. The “steal of the draft” is Rachel getting Alex Smith — the fifth-highest-scoring player in all of fantasy last year — in the 12th round. This is why you don’t need to reach for a QB.
Round 13
145. Marc — Jake Elliott, K, PHI
146. Michaela — Marqise Lee, WR, JAX
147. Adam — Danny Amendola, WR, MIA
148. Ben — Jared Cook, TE, OAK
149. Kelly — Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
150. Andre — Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
151. Nick — Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL
152. Darren — Panthers D/ST
153. Rachel — DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
154. Mike — Allen Hurns, WR, DAL
155. Logan — Robbie Gould, K, SF
156. Josh — Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
Analysis: The late rounds always are a crap shoot, but if Ridley can pick up Steve Sarkisian’s offense quickly, he could be a serious contributor for Josh’s squad.
Round 14
157. Josh — Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
158. Logan — Corey Clement, RB, PHI
159. Mike — Ty Montgomery, RB, GB
160. Rachel — Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND
161. Darren — Chris Boswell, K, PIT
162. Nick — Eric Ebron, TE, DET
163. Andre — Steelers D/ST
164. Kelly — Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, JAX
165. Ben — Patriots D/ST
166. Adam — Matt Prater, K, DET
167. Michaela — Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
168. Marc — Blake Bortles, QB, JAX
Analysis: An argument for waiting to take a defense: Andre nabbed the Steelers, who are projected to be a top-10 defense in Week 1 against Cleveland, with the 163rd overall pick. Also, the top projected defense for Week 1 in Yahoo leagues, the Detroit Lions, wasn’t even drafted.
Round 15
169. Marc — Charles Clay, TE, BUF
170. Michaela — Chiefs D/ST
171. Adam — Bears D/ST
172. Ben — Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
173. Kelly — DeSean Jackson, WR, TB
174. Andre — LeGarrette Blount, RB, DET
175. Nick — Eli Manning, QB, NYG
176. Darren — Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI
177. Rachel — Harrison Butker, K, KC
178. Mike — Brandon McManus, K, DEN
179. Logan — Packers D/ST
180. Josh — Ryan Succop, K, TEN
Analysis: I am not mad about getting Trubisky in the final round. Poor Ryan Succop.
