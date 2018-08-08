Fantasy Football Draft Kit 2018: Cheat Sheets, Advice To Win Your League

Can you smell that?
It’s the smell that wafts across NFL fields and offices where you’re supposed to be working: the smell of optimism. A new fantasy football season is upon us, which means the slate is wiped completely clean, and anything can happen.
Of course, we like to think we have some idea. We did our research over summer break, and the result was a comprehensive draft kit that includes all the staples you need to draft a dominant team — rankings and analysis for every position, sleepers and busts, PPR and keeper league advice — as well as some exciting new features like our second-year breakout candidates, unique draft strategy tips and, of course, the most punderful fantasy team names.
And if you want to take our sage advice on the go, we’ll have downloadable cheat sheets with rankings you can use to gain an edge on draft night.
In short, everything you need to ace your draft is right here. What you do with it is up to you. Good luck!
Positional Player Rankings
Top 100 Overall
Top 30 Quarterbacks
Top 30 Running Backs
Top 30 Wide Receivers
Top 20 Tight Ends
Top 20 Defense/Special Teams
Top 15 Kickers
Pre-Draft Player Analysis
10 Sleepers You Should Target In Any League
10 Busts You Should Avoid In Any League
10 Players To Target, Avoid In Keeper Leagues
10 Players To Target, Avoid In PPR Leagues
10 Players You Shouldn’t Draft In The First Round
10 Players Whose Stock Rose, Fell After Switching Teams
5 Potential Rookie Stars; 5 Rookie Bust Candidates
7 Second-Year Breakout Candidates
Patriots Players To Draft, Avoid
Draft Advice
Five Unique Draft Strategy Tips
15 Best Fantasy Team Names
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
