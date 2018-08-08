Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top 100 Players For Your League’s Draft

We know. We can’t believe the summer is almost over, either.
The good news, of course, is that the NFL season begins in less than a month, which means it’s high time to track down your friends, dust off those cheat sheets and fire up your fantasy football league.
The key to any successful fantasy draft is good preparation. The holy grail of that preparation? The Top 100 rankings, which list the cream of the fantasy crop across all positions to help you out with those tricky last-second draft calls.
Check out NESN.com’s official ranking of the Top 100 players in standard scoring (non-PPR) leagues below.
1. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
2. Le’Veon Bell, RB, PIT
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
4. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
5. David Johnson, RB, ARI
6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
7. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG
9. Julio Jones, WR, ATL
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
11. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
12. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX
13. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC
14. Michael Thomas, WR, NO
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
16. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
17. A.J. Green, WR, CIN
18. Davante Adams, WR, GB
19. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
20. Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
21. Mike Evans, WR, TB
22. Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
23. Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
24. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
25. Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
26. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
27. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
29. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
30. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
31. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
32. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
33. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
34. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
35. Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
36. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
37. Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
38. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
39. Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
40. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
41. Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
42. Alex Collins, RB, BAL
43. Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
44. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
45. Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
46. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET
47. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
48. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
49. Golden Tate, WR, DET
50. Tom Brady, QB, NE
51. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
52. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
53. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
54. Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
55. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
56. Mark Ingram, RB, NO
57. Robert Woods, WR, LAR
58. Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
59. Cam Newton, QB, CAR
60. Ronald Jones II, RB, TB
61. Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
62. Michael Crabtree, WR, BAL
63. Marshawn Lynch, RB, OAK
64. Corey Davis, WR, TEN
65. Drew Brees, QB, NO
66. Chris Hogan, WR, NE
67. Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
68. Sony Michael, RB, NE
69. Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
70. Pierre Garcon, WR, SF
71. Evan Engram, TE, NYG
72. Devin Funchess, WR, CAR
73. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
74. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
75. Will Fuller V, WR, HOU
76. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
77. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
78. Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
78. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, BUF
79. Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
80. Marlon Mack, RB, IND
81. Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
82. Randall Cobb, WR, GB
83. Rex Burkhead, RB, NE
84. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
85. Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
86. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
87. Isaiah Crowell, RB, NYJ
88. C.J. Anderson, RB, CAR
89. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
90. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF
91. Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
92. Marqise Goodwin, WR, SF
93. DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
94. Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE
95. Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
96. Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
97. Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
98. Andrew Luck, QB, IND
99. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
100. Julian Edelman, WR, NE
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
