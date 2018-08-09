Florida Bar Cancels ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ Over National Anthem Protests

One Florida establishment won’t tolerate football players kneeling on the nation’s most public lawns anymore.

Curtis and Janet West, the owners of Beef O’Brady’s in Brooksville, Fla., cancelled the bar’s DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket subscription over NFL players protesting against police violence in minority communities and racial and economic inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to games, according to , per Tampa, Fla., television station WTVT. Players’ demonstrations offended the Wests, who explain in posters hung in their bar why patrons won’t be able to watch every NFL game there in 2018.

“Beef O’Brady’s will not be financially supporting the NFL this year due to their lack of compassion and gratitude for our American service members,” the poster reads, per WTVT. “Our National Anthem is one of the methods we as American citizens have always used to show our appreciation to all military service members, past or present, alive or dead. This tradition deserves respect and unfortunately, the NFL does not feel that same way. So, for this season, we will not be purchasing the NFL ticket. Perhaps, it will make a difference if it hits their wallets.”

Beef O’Brady’s will save around $5,200 without the NFL Sunday Ticket. The Wests will invest those savings in a new promotion: offering military veterans 40 percent off food on Sundays during the NFL season.

“I am an American patriot,” Curtis West said. “I am not that kind of guy, but it makes me angry, it really does. The people that are doing the protests, I don’t believe their intention is to disrespect our veterans but that is what has come from this.”

“This is what we are doing, this is the stance we take, and the money we would’ve spent, we are going to spend on our vets.”

Yet, the Wests are stopping short of boycotting the NFL entirely, Beef O’Brady’s will show games broadcast on local channels because they won’t have to pay for them.

