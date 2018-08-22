Forget About It; Kobe Bryant ‘Definitely’ Not Joining BIG3 Basketball League In 2019

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kobe Bryant won’t be walking through those Big 3 doors anytime soon.

A high-ranking employee in the NBA legend’s company refuted rumors claiming he might play in the BIG3 basketball league next season, telling The Associated Press’ Brian Mahoney on Tuesday it’s “definitely” not happening.

Forget that Kobe to the #BIG3 idea. Molly Carter, chief marketing officer of Kobe Inc., says he definitely is not playing next year. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) August 21, 2018

Big 3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz revealed Tuesday during a weekly conference call a source told him Bryant would feature in next year’s competition. Bryant would be an amazing catch for the upstart league, adding loads intrigue and interest as the most high-profile former NBA player in its ranks.

But alas, it’s not meant to be, as the 40 year old either is too busy or lacks the desire to compete on the hardwood again.

At least for now.