Four Bruins Visit Patriots Practice; Meet Rob Gronkowski, Robert Kraft

The Boston Bruins were showing a little love to a neighboring franchise Tuesday afternoon.

Bruins Matt Grzelcyk, Ryan Donato, Charlie McAvoy and Chris Wagner all took in New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium, and even got a chance to hang out with some of the Pats after practice.

All four players except McAvoy are from the area, with Grzelcyk growing up in Charlestown, Donato in Scituate and Wagner in Walpole.

They had a chance to chat with Pats owner Robert Kraft, as well as Rob Gronkowski.

The Bruins were one of the best teams in the NHL during the regular season last campaign, so it certainly can’t hurt to get some tips from one of the most successful sports franchises in recent memory.

