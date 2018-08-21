Georgia Dad Has Insane Reaction To Son’s Game-Tying Homer At 2018 LLWS

Jansen Kenty had a great night in Williamsport, Penn., but his dad might have had an even better time.

With Georgia down to their last out in Monday’s 2018 Little League World Series matchup against Texas, Kenty belted a two-run homer to tie the score 5-5. Georgia went on to win in walk-off fashion in extra innings.

Kenty, who later called the game the “best” of his life, understandably was thrilled after the big home run. It was the reaction of his dad, however, that really stole the show.

Check this out:

This dad's reaction to a game-tying home run is EVERYTHING 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lR1nzFQsVf — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2018

Get hype.

Here’s the game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning:

WALK-OFF WIN IN WILLIAMSPORT! 🔥 Georgia wins 7-6 after playing into the 9th inning! pic.twitter.com/fSrwIHwvWI — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2018

Georgia (2-1) was able to stave off elimination with the big win.

The Peachtree City little leaguers will face Michigan on Tuesday with a birth in the U.S. semifinals on the line. The winner will play the loser of Wednesday’s Hawaii-New York game.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/ESPN