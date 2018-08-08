Gilbert Arenas Divulges Wild Details About 2009 Gun Fiasco In Wizards Locker Room

Gilbert Arenas had plenty of talent, but his adoration of trash talk ultimately got him run out of the NBA.

His now infamous locker room duel with Javaris Crittenton in 2009 has been told over and over and often is fodder for humor, but specific details have never really been unearthed.

That changed to a degree recently, with Arenas opening up about the ordeal to The Action Network’s Jon Gold. It turns out the fiasco started after Arenas essentially fleeced Crittenton in the card game booray on the team plane two days before the incident. Arenas popped into the game and ultimately paved the way for Crittenton to lose money to JaVale McGee.

Arenas detailed how some of the discourse went when the plane landed.

“The plane lands,” Arenas told Gold, “and now Javaris says to JaVale, ‘So you just gonna let me lose my money like that? You ain’t even gonna be a real (expletive) and give me a chance to get my money back? Aw hell naw, this is the type of (expletive) that gets you (expletive) up in these streets.’ I was like, ‘Javaris, I will burn your car, while you’re in it. Then we’ll find an extinguisher to help ya ass out,’ and he says, ‘Well, I’ll just shoot you then.’ I said, ‘Man, I’ll bring you the guns to shoot me!’

“It was about me calling his bluff,” Arenas added. “You say you’re going to shoot me? Fine, I’ll bring you the guns to do it.”

Of course, Arenas brought four unloaded guns to the locker room two days later to try and further what he insists was still a joke, seeing as Crittenton had a short fuse and was easy to mess with. But things got serious pretty quick when Crittenton turned around and revealed a gun of his own that he brought that was fully loaded.

Things eventually were diffused, but both were suspended and it effectively ended Crittenton’s NBA career, with Arenas’ ending shortly thereafter.