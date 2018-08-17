GOP Senate Candidate Ripped Kneeling NFL Players As ‘Thugs,’ Not ‘Role Models’

It’s no secret congressional candidate Corey Stewart despises the idea of NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem — and he’s willing to use some third-rail language to express his feelings.

Stewart, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia, tore into NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality last year during a Facebook Live session. It’s not clear why his comments are only receiving notice now, but multiple news outlets picked up on his remarks this week.

“A lot of these guys, I mean, they’re thugs,” Stewart said, per CNN.com. “They are beating up their girlfriends and their wives. You know, they’ve got, you know, children all over the place that they don’t pay attention to, don’t father, with many different women.

“They are womanizers. These are not people that we should have our sons, or any of our children, look up to. We need to have our children look up to real role models.”

Later calling the players “ungrateful” for the sacrifices made by the military, Stewart also endorsed a commenter who remarked that NFL stood for “National Felon League.”

The Facebook Live event was specifically launched to address the anthem protests, according to CNN, and apparently followed a news conference he had held earlier that day in which he called the players “overpaid, arrogant, disrespectful, ungrateful, unpatriotic.”

Stewart, who is running to unseat Sen. Tim Kaine, rose to prominence with a campaign built on opposing the removal of Confederate monuments. He is not expected to win.

