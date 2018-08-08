Greg Hardy’s 17-Second Knockout In 2nd UFC fight was Pretty Terrifying

It’s probably time to stop looking at Greg Hardy’s UFC career as a joke.

The former NFL defensive end, who last played in 2015 for the Dallas Cowboys, won a UFC contract on Dana White’s Tuesday night contender series in June after a brutal knockout win. And, well, let’s just say the 30-year-old’s return to the octagon Tuesday night was another resounding success.

Watch Hardy score an impressive victory over Tebaris Gordon in the video below:

Cue the scary face emojis.

White has maintained that he wants to see Hardy in more fights before putting him on the big stage. But if he continues terrorizing opponents like this, we might not have to wait long before seeing Hardy on a main card.

Hardy, of course, faced domestic violence allegations in 2014 and, although the charges eventually were dropped, was suspended for the first 10 games for the 2015 season. The Cowboys elected not to re-sign him after the campaign, with head coach Jason Garrett claiming Hardy was a poor influence in the locker room.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images