Happy Birthday, Tom Brady! Patriots Celebrate QB Turning 41 Years Old

It’s Aug. 3. Let’s party!

Tom Brady turned 41 years old Friday, and the New England Patriots celebrated accordingly, setting up some eye-popping attractions at training camp and dropping several social media posts to mark the occasion.

The GREATEST day of the year. Happy birthday to the 🐐! pic.twitter.com/43gdtzzKI8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

Yes, there is a giant birthday cake at #PatsCamp today. pic.twitter.com/OwqJYOzbQu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

No birthday is complete without balloons and giant birthday ‘cards’. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/h1fXn96PYt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

Brady’s birthday has become a big deal throughout New England, because well, he’s Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and deserves to be treated like royalty in the region for the five Super Bowl rings he’s won with the Patriots.

We also don’t know how much longer Brady will play, although he showed no signs of slowing down last season en route to earning his third MVP Award, so Patriots fans need to appreciate The GOAT while he’s still in the spotlight. And Aug. 3 seems like a perfect time to do that annually.

Cheers, Tom. Hope 41 treats you well.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images