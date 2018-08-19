Hector Velazquez, Red Sox Eye Sweep Of Rays On Sunday At Fenway Park

Hector Velazquez has been an invaluable member of the Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff this season.

The right-hander has bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen all season. With the Red Sox placing ace Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Velazquez will slot back into the rotation and get the ball in Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

To see the preview of Velazquez's start, check out the "Red Sox Final" video above.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images