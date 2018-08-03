Here’s How Kyrie Irving Reacted To Joining Celtics, Per Nate Robinson

Kyrie Irving was beyond excited to begin the next chapter of his NBA career last summer.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston on Friday, former NBA player Nate Robinson recalled Irving’s initial reaction to his trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics becoming official. The teams finalized the blockbuster deal last Aug. 31, nine days after they reportedly had agreed to it, and Robinson, who played a role in the film “Uncle Drew,” in which Irving stars, remembers well the Celtics guard’s release of pent-up emotion.

“After we did the last take, he (Irving) was taking his mask off and was screaming ‘yea it’s official,'” Robinson said. “He was really hyped and excited to get everything rolling.”

Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game in 60 games before a knee injury prematurely ended his campaign on the eve of the playoffs. Doctors cleared him to resume basketball activities last week, and he expects to be 100 percent healthy when training camp begins.

If he’s as excited for his second season in Boston as he was for his first, the team should be in for a fun ride.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images