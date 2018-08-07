Here’s How Many Wins Colin Cowherd Expects From Celtics In 2018-19 Season

Expectations are sky high for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2018-19 season, both from basketball fans and the sportsbooks.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas on Sunday released its over/under win totals for the upcoming campaign. And fresh off a season in which they fell one game short of the NBA Finals, the Celtics sit at 57 1/2, the second-highest total only behind the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors (62 1/2).

During Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Colin Cowherd explained why he fully expects the Celtics to win more than 57 games this season.

“To me, that’s the best bet in the world,” Cowherd said. “Bet the over. Listen, Boston isn’t only getting two stars back, Jayson Tatum’s better, Jaylen Brown — they both made big jumps last year. And I think this is a real thing: LeBron (James) is out of the East, they’ll play with a new sense of confidence. Boston knows now, this is their conference. It’s been their conference the last couple of years except LeBron and he’s gone. They’re gonna come in here thumping their chest. And you get two stars back to a very well-coached team. The other thing is, Boston now sees themselves with the stars coming back and the development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a championship-level team. They want home-court advantage in the Finals. If they’re gonna beat the Warriors, they’re gonna need Games 1 and 2 in Boston and Game 7 in Boston. This, to me, is the best bet on the board. I see Boston as a north-of-60-win team.”

The Celtics certainly have the personnel to dominate the East, which won’t feature James for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Now, it’s just a matter of the C’s proving people right and executing.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports