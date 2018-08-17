Here’s How Tom Brady Fared For Patriots In First Preseason Game Vs. Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass — If there ever was any question regarding Tom Brady’s commitment to the New England Patriots in Year 19, he certainly put that to bed Thursday night.

The Patriots quarterback made his NFL preseason debut at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles and looked magnificent.

Just how magnificent? Let’s look at the numbers:

The 41-year-old completed 73 percent of his passes (19-of-26), good for 172 total yards and two touchdowns — including an eight-play drive to open the game that resulted in a Chris Hogan TD.

Brady ended the first half with a 116.2 passer rating and found a comfortable target in James White. The running back had a stellar first half, catching six balls on as many targets for 61 yards and carrying the ball four times for 31 yards. He also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brady to widen New England’s lead to 27-7.

Brady looked sharp all night, showing no signs of succumbing to Father Time. He also did not appear to be bothered by his sore back that reportedly kept him from playing in Week 1 of the preseason, although Brady rarely sees action to open the exhibition season. He showed patience in pressure situations and already looked like he’s ready to compete for his sixth Super Bowl championship.

