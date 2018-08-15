Here’s How You Can Take Batting Practice Vs. Roger Clemens At Fenway Park

Think you can get a hit off 11-time All-Star Roger Clemens? Well, here’s your chance.

The former major league pitcher, who spent 13 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, is auctioning off the chance for you and nine friends to take an hour of batting practice against him at Fenway Park.

The unique opportunity will take place on a mutually agreed date during the 2019 baseball season and include lunch and a behind-the-scenes “VIP” tour of America’s oldest ballpark.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the NESN/WEEI Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, which will be held on Aug. 21 and 22, as well as the Roger Clemens Foundation.

You can place a bid in the auction by calling 877-738-1234 anytime before the end of the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.