Here’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Sweet John Deere Throwback Scheme For Darlington

We haven’t seen all the throwback paint schemes drivers will run in the Bojangles’ Southern 500, but it’s hard to imagine any will be better than Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s.

The annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is famous for all the eye-popping throwback schemes on the track. And for this year’s installment, Stenhouse’s No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion will feature a sweet John Deere paint job.

Check it out:

Now that is an awesome throwback.

The car looks nearly identical to the No. 97 John Deere Ford Taurus that RFR driver Chad Little piloted from 1998 to 2000. John Deere last appeared on a NASCAR racer in 2000, when Kurt Busch drove the No. 97 for Roush in the season finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Southern 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 2 — and we can’t wait.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images