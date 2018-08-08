Here’s The Last Movie Brad Stevens Saw In Theater Before ‘Uncle Drew’

Brad Stevens recently went to a movie theater to see “Uncle Drew,” starring Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, and it’s safe to say the Boston head coach was amazed.

“We rented out a movie theater for our summer league team. So, we all went together,” Stevens said while appearing as a guest on Chris Mannix’s Yahoo Sports podcast. “First of all, I haven’t been to a movie in so long that I didn’t realize they had the comfortable seats, where you could, like, put your feet up and order food … So the whole movie experience has changed since I last went to a movie, which is an indictment on me for not going to movies.”

Anyone who’s recently been to the movies can tell you how much the experience has changed over the years, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Stevens was taken aback. According to Mannix, in response to a tweet from The Athletic’s Jay King, Stevens hadn’t been to a movie theater since seeing “Wedding Crashers,” which was released in 2005.

Lol—he said it after. Wedding Crashers. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 7, 2018

Solid movie choice, at least. “Wedding Crashers” is a classic.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images