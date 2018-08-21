Here’s What Terry Francona Liked Most About Coaching Dustin Pedroia

Terry Francona coached a lot of great players throughout his time with the Boston Red Sox, one of whom being Dustin Pedroia.

Pedroia spent five-plus seasons under the guidance of Francona in Boston, and there’s no doubt the Cleveland Indians skipper has a great appreciation for the second baseman’s approach to the game.

Terry Francona on what he liked most about Dustin Pedroia: “He woke up every mornig to kick your ass.” #RedSox — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) August 20, 2018

Francona hit the nail on the head with his assessment of Pedroia. Few players have a stronger passion for the game than the four-time All-Star, which allowed Pedroia to become a Red Sox fan favorite in a heartbeat.

With this in mind, one only can imagine how tough it’s been for Pedroia to be a spectator this season as the Red Sox continue to run roughshod through Major League Baseball.

