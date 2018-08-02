Here’s When, Where Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Showdown Reportedly Will Happen

Football won’t be the only appetizing item on this year’s Thanksgiving weekend sports menu.

The one-on-one match play round between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be held either the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 23) or the following day (Saturday, Nov. 24) at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg reported Thursday morning on “Get Up!”

Rumblings of a Woods-Mickelson showdown surfaced a few weeks ago, with Mickelson telling Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck the event nearly took place July 3 in Vegas. The purse has yet to be finalized, per Greenberg, but previously was reported to be $10 million.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson told Shipnuck at the time. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

Woods and Mickelson could iron out the rest of the details this weekend, as both are competing at the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which begins Thursday at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. The two played a practice round together Wednesday at Firestone, per ESPN.

The 42-year-old Woods and 48-year-old Mickelson are two of golf’s most recognizable active stars with 19 major championship wins between them and long have had a friendly rivalry over the years. A one-on-one battle likely would draw a massive television audience, though it’s unclear which network will broadcast the event.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images