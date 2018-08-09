Here’s Why Chris Sale Is Going By ‘The Conductor’ For MLB Players’ Weekend

Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend is set to take place from Friday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 26.

The nicknames the players will wear on the back of their jerseys for that weekend were released Thursday. While some members of the Boston Red Sox went the safe route, others like David Price (SLIM DUNKIN’) and Chris (The Conductor) chose to branch out a little bit.

But why did Sale change from “Stickman” to “The Conductor?”

The answer, of course, lies with Dustin Pedroia.

When asked why he is "The Conductor" for Players Weekend, Chris Sale said I should ask "Pedey". Response from Pedey: "You're a smart guy. What does a conductor do? Punches tickets." I must admit, my first thought was a music conductor. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 9, 2018

We love it.

Sale has been mowing down hitters all season, as the left-hander has struck out 207 batters in 141 innings pitched this season. “The Conductor” has been on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, but he is set to return Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

That can mean only one thing — more punched tickets.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images