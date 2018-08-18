How Brooks Koepka Felt Having Tiger Woods Wait To Congratulate Him On PGA Win

Tiger Woods made an electrifying charge during the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship, sending roars through the thick St. Louis air at Bellerive Country Club. But in the end, it wasn’t enough, as Brooks Koepka held off Woods and Adam Scott to win his third career major.

Woods, who was in the third to last group, finished ahead of Koepka, but still waited around to congratulate the 27-year-old on winning his second major of the season.

And that meant a lot to the world’s No. 2 ranked golfer.

“You know that as surreal, it really was,” Koepka told Dan Patrick on Friday’s edition of “The Dan Patrick Show.” “To hang around there on 18, I know he finished about 30 minutes before, but to hang around … I wasn’t expecting it. It was probably the coolest gesture he could have done. It was fun going toe-to-toe with him and Adam Scott, the two guys I looked up to my entire life, to battle it out with them, I mean, if you had told me when I was 12 years old that would have happened, that would have been a dream come true.”

Koepka was phenomenal all week at Bellerive, splitting the fairways with massive 320-plus-yard drives to keep Woods from returning to the winner’s circle.

If and when Woods does win major No. 15, we bet Koepka will be one of the first to congratulate him.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images