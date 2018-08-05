How Chris Simms Believes Tom Brady Will Show First Signs Of Declining

Father Time is undefeated, but Tom Brady sure is giving him a run for his money.

Tom Brady’s longevity has become flat-out absurd, as the New England Patriots quarterback has shown no signs of declining despite nearly two decades in the NFL under his belt. And at age 41, Brady will enter the 2018 season as the league’s reigning MVP.

But the five-time champion’s ridiculous run, of course, cannot last forever. While we don’t know when Brady finally will begin to slow down, one former NFL QB has an idea as to how fans will be able to tell when the Patriots signal-caller is on the downswing.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Chris Simms presented signs to look out for that might indicate the beginning of the end for Brady.

“I think what you’ll see more than anything is going to be jumpiness in the pocket,” Simms said, as transcribed by ForTheWIn.” That’s where I think you’re going to start to go ‘ooh, he’s getting old.’ He’s going to start feeling… seeing ghosts. Ducking into the pocket (when) nobody’s really there to hit him – but he’s getting old and he’s worried about protecting his body. That’s when I think you can start to look at it and go ‘ooh, things are falling off.’

“His arm is not going to fall off. The greatness of Brady… he corrected his throwing motion from 2010, ’11, ’12 and now has made himself more of a power thrower again to where he can throw the 100 mph fastball. It’s all going to be about physical protection of the body. Is he willing to stand in there?”

While Simms’ points aren’t unreasonable, there’s a real possibility we’ll never actually see Brady’s decline. Given his utmost respect for the game and his craft, Brady very well could walk away from the NFL on top to avoid wasting away in the league like so many players have before him.

The upcoming campaign will be a telling one for TB12, but at this point, how can you bet against him?

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports