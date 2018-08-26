How Does Eric Decker’s Retirement Affect Patriots Receiver Corps? Not Much

Wide receiver Eric Decker deserves to be celebrated in the wake of his recent retirement. He had a great career with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, but it was clear as soon as he stepped on the practice field with the New England Patriots that his best football was behind him.

And that’s why his retirement doesn’t have a major effect on the Patriots’ wide receiver corps. After seeing Decker struggle with the Patriots’ second-team offense in the second half of their third preseason game, it was pretty clear the odds were stacked against Decker making the 53-man roster next weekend.

Patriots receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and even Riley McCarron played over him on the first-team offense with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. Decker was relegated to backup duty, sharing the field with Patterson, McCarron, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

It’s possible the Patriots choose to keep just four wide receivers, Hogan, Dorsett, Patterson and special-teamer Matthew Slater, on their initial 53-man roster while Edelman serves his four-game suspension. If a fifth wide receiver were to make the roster, it likely would be McCarron over Lucien, Turner or sixth-round pick Braxton Berrios, who has missed the last two games with injuries.

It’s entirely possible — and probably likely — that Decker saw the writing on the wall when he retired. This lets him go out on his own terms rather than being cut.

New England has been where veteran wide receivers have gone to unceremoniously retire over the last several years. Reggie Wayne hung up the cleats after a short stint with the Patriots in 2015, and he was followed in retirement by Nate Washington in 2016 and Andrew Hawkins in 2017.

Before them came Torrey Holt in 2010 and Michael Jenkins in 2013. In New England, it’s far more rare to find a Brandon Lloyd, who actually contributed in 2012, than a Decker.

If the Patriots do choose to keep just four or five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, then they could be looking for wide receiver help either through trades or via the waiver wire. It could take a while for whatever receiver they would acquire to get caught up on the playbook, but there’s always a chance it could pay dividends late in the season or into the postseason.

Wide receiver Jabar Gaffney was acquired midway through the 2006 season and wound up catching 21 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns in three playoff games that year.

It could be tough sledding for the Patriots’ wide receiver corps over the first four games without Edelman. But Hogan already is a favorite target of Brady’s, and Dorsett appears to be entering the QB’s trust tree. Accounting for a running back and tight end Rob Gronkowski, the fifth passing option duties in the Patriots’ offense likely will be shared by Patterson, another running back or tight end Jacob Hollister.

