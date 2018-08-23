How Important Was Red Sox’s Victory Over Indians On Wednesday?

The Boston Red Sox certainly aren’t desperate for wins, but one has to imagine the team had a little extra juice heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox took a three-game losing streak into Game 3 against the Indians at Fenway Park, but Boston managed to put the kibosh on the brief skid with a 10-4 victory.

So, how important was it for the Sox to get back in the win column?

Prior to Thursday afternoon’s series finale, WEEI’s Rob Bradford caught up with NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss the significance of the Red Sox’s latest win. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports